While our area is (well, was) known for its shopping malls, there are lots of little Main Streets across the Garden State where you can spend an entire day.

Sure, it's easy to run into a big box store and get everything you need at once, but what fun is that?

From the Jersey side of the Delaware River all the way down to the shore, there are local shopping districts that offer eclectic dining options, great mom-and-pop shops, local artists selling their creations, and more.

Ready, Set, Shop Local in NJ

So grab your credit card and your reusable shopping bags (thanks, Gov. Murphy), and let's go shopping!

ban reusable bags plastic back during coronavirus COVID-19 emergency (Getty Stock) loading...

And note that we're using "Main Street" as a term for a downtown shopping area, not necessarily streets that are actually called "Main Street."

These 10 New Jersey towns have the best main streets If you're looking to turn window shopping into an art form and discover the next great whatever, you'll want to check out these South Jersey towns. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Hottest Real Estate Markets In New Jersey Source: Realtor.com Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza

Best downtown shopping areas in New Jersey, where to shop local in South Jersey, Asbury Avenue Ocean City NJ, Kings Highway Haddonfield NJ, Washington Street Mall Cape May NJ, Broadway Pitman NJ, 96th Street Stone Harbor NJ, North Main Street Mullica Hill NJ, Belleview Avenue Hammonton NJ, Ventnor Avenue Ventnor NJ, Voorhees Town Center Voorhees NJ, Haddon Avenue Collingswood NJ