If I told you a new restaurant was opening up where a former funeral home stands, the dad jokes would write themselves.

Try the veal, it’s to die for.

The only thing stiff here is the drinks. Don’t worry, these spirits are friendly. The only thing getting buried here is your appetite.

But seriously, folks, this might really be happening. There’s a longtime funeral home on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick that closed earlier this year. Now the Boylan Funeral Home, there since 1958, might become a high-end restaurant. The Planning Board is set to hear an application on May 11 by Sam Algar, owner of Sahara Mediterranean Restaurant, to redevelop.

Boylan Funeral Home, New Brunswick, NJ | Google Street View Boylan Funeral Home, New Brunswick, NJ | Google Street View loading...

MyCentralJersey reports he’s eyeing an Italian fusion eatery.

For the paranormal-averse, the good news is that, despite all that history, it won’t be the actual original funeral home building. If approved, the plan would be to tear that completely down and build something brand new.

SEE ALSO: Check out 2 of the best waterfront restaurants in New Jersey

Minerva Studio | Getty Images Minerva Studio | Getty Images loading...

It would be a two-story, 10,000-square-foot restaurant with a grand staircase that would be a magnificent and romantic visual. This would actually be very near Algar’s Sarah New Brunswick location on the very same road. He says he likes the area and wants to give people a wider variety of choices.

And clearly, he ain’t afraid of no ghosts. How about you?

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy