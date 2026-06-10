⚠️ Somerset County's chief of detectives is suspended without pay after criminal charges were filed.

➡️ Prosecutors said Francisco Roman Jr. crashed a county-owned SUV into parked vehicles in Somerville.

🔴 Two people were hurt and Roman now faces two counts of assault by auto.

SOMERVILLE — A top Somerset County law enforcement officer is facing criminal charges for a recent DUI in a county SUV, which left two people hurt and several cars damaged.

Francisco Roman Jr., chief of detectives and spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, has been suspended without pay, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the late-night incident in downtown Somerville, the 54-year-old Roman was initially arrested by Somerville Police on charges of drunken driving and careless driving.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office then launched an investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.



Somerset County top detective faces criminal charges in DUI crash Area of Somerville DUI crash involving top detective for Somerset County (Google Maps) loading...

Investigators say county SUV hit multiple vehicles in Somerville

Investigators found that on March 20, just before midnight, Roman was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, owned by Somerset County, on South Bridge Street in the area of East Main Street.

He is accused of hitting a parked Mercedes-Benz, in which a driver and passenger were hurt.

Three more parked vehicles also suffered damage in the crash, police said.

On Monday, Roman was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto. He was processed and released, pending future court appearances.

Read More: Officer sentenced in Monmouth County DUI crash that killed spouses

Somerset County top detective, Francisco Roman Jr., faces criminal charges in DUI crash (SCPO) Somerset County top detective, Francisco Roman Jr., faces criminal charges in DUI crash (SCPO) loading...

Veteran SWAT commander now facing criminal case

Roman has spent 25-years working in law enforcement, including more than 20 as a member of SWAT. He has also been an FBI Certified Police SWAT Sniper.

In addition to his duties within the prosecutor’s office, he most recently has been Commander of the Somerset County Emergency Response Team — which includes the SWAT Team, the Crisis-Negotiators Team, and the Dive-Rescue Team.

Court records show that Roman is being represented by attorney James R. Wronko.

A request for comment was not immediately answered.

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