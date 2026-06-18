🚔 A 19-year-old Bridgewater man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on crash on Finderne Avenue that left a Piscataway father dead.

💔 Joel R. Dominguez-Cruz, 44, a longtime restaurant chef, died from injuries suffered in the crash. A GoFundMe for his wife and children has raised nearly $16,000.

⚖️ Prosecutors say the Honda crossed the centerline and struck the Kia head-on. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities await additional findings.

BRIDGEWATER — A 19-year-old Somerset County man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal accident last weekend.

Fatal Bridgewater crash on Finderne Avenue

On Saturday, June 13, just before 10 p.m., Bridgewater police responded to Finderne Avenue near the intersection of Van Veghten Drive to investigate a two-car accident involving a Honda and a Kia, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

The driver of the Honda, Dylan Baez, of Bridgewater, was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash. The driver of the Kia, Joel R. Dominguez-Cruz, 44, of Piscataway, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The front and two rear passengers in the Kia were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

An investigation determined that the Honda, driven by Baez, was traveling north on Finderne Avenue when it crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane, striking the Kia head-on, killing Dominguez-Cruz.

Vehicular homicide charges filed against Somerset County teen

On Wednesday, June 17, Baez was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree assault by auto, and two counts of third-degree assault by auto, McDonald said.

Once Baez is discharged from the hospital, he will be transported to the Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Joel R. Dominguez-Cruz (GoFundMe) Joel R. Dominguez-Cruz (GoFundMe)

Piscataway father and longtime chef remembered

A visitation for Dominguez-Cruz will be held Saturday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Scarpa Las Rosas Funeral Home, North Plainfield, according to his obituary.

Dominguez-Cruz, who worked as a restaurant chef for many years, will be remembered for his kindness, resilience, sense of humor and unwavering devotion to his family and friends, the obituary says.

He will be returned to his homeland of El Salvador, where he will be laid to rest. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $16,000 so far to help support any funeral costs and living expenses for his wife and children.

Investigation into deadly Somerset County crash continues

The investigation remains ongoing pending further results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office or the Bridgewater Police Department.

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