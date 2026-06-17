🔴 A runaway emu has been wandering through Sussex County for days, prompting warnings from animal control officials.

🚨 Residents are being told not to chase, approach or try to capture the fast-moving bird themselves.

👀 The latest sighting places the elusive emu in Byram Township's Cranberry Lake area as the search continues.

BYRAM — It's not a "Liberty Biberty" commercial come to life — it's just an emu that's been on the loose in northwestern New Jersey for a few days. An animal shelter in Sussex County is advising residents not to attempt to catch it.

Runaway emu spotted roaming Sussex County

On June 13, the Hopatcong Animal Shelter first notified residents on Facebook that an emu had been spotted in Byram, off Waterloo Road, and asked locals to keep an eye out for the large, flightless bird.

Later, the animal shelter wrote in the Facebook comments, “Update: we no longer need help. We have found multiple experienced people to assist. Please do not go to the area to see it or attempt to catch it.”

An emu is on the loose somewhere in Sussex County and if spotted, residents are asked to call Byram Township police (Byram PD via Facebook/Google Street View) An emu is on the loose somewhere in Sussex County and if spotted, residents are asked to call Byram Township police (Byram PD via Facebook/Google Street View)

Animal control warns residents not to chase the emu

Hopatcong Animal Control Officer Gianna DiMatteo told NorthJersey.com that the emu seemed to be headed to Mount Olive after the police department received a report of an emu walking on International Drive in Budd Lake, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 14.

Police, however, were not able to find the emu.

An emu is on the loose somewhere in Sussex County and if spotted, residents are asked to call Byram Township police (Byram PD via Facebook/Google Street View) An emu is on the loose somewhere in Sussex County and if spotted, residents are asked to call Byram Township police (Byram PD via Facebook/Google Street View)

Latest emu sighting reported in Cranberry Lake area

The latest spotting was on June 16 when the animal shelter wrote on social media that he/she was now in the Cranberry Lake area of town. It urged anyone who experiences an emu sighting to immediately call the Byram Township Police Department.

Why the loose New Jersey emu is so difficult to catch

It’s not clear where the emu came from, and DiMatteo told NorthJersey.com that the hardest part about capturing the bird is that it’s very fast.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the emu — popularized by insurance commercials on TV — is the largest bird native to Australia and the second-largest living bird in the world, that has powerful legs allowing it to sprint up to 30 miles per hour.

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