NJ police in shootout with heavily armed man at Boy Scout camp

🚨 Police responded to a call at the Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation

🚨 A man fired at arriving officers, a law enforcement source tells NJ 101.5

🚨 An aerial image shows a car with a rifle attached to the roof

BYRAM – A person with “multiple assault rifles” was shot in a wooded area of Sussex County Monday afternoon, according to NBC New York.

Sussex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Jonathan McMeen confirmed a shooting is under investigation by State Police and his office. He did not disclose any details about the incident except to say there is no threat to public safety.

Law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 that police responded to a call from the Mount Allamuchy Scout Reservation and were shot at by a man. An officer returned fire.

Officers hospitalized

NBC New York reported that the man had "multiple assault rifles." Their report included an aerial view showing a red car with a gun on the roof.

Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein on his Facebook page said Bryam police were part of the response but no Byram officers were injured. NJPBA president Peter Andreyev said on the union's X account that officers involved in the shooting were hospitalized.

The 1,000-acre scout reservation includes two camps, Camp Somers and Camp Wheeler. It is owned by the Patriots Path Council and is closed for the winter.

