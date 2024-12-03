Hopatcong, NJ firefighter Henry Sardina’s last call

Last Sunday, November 24, volunteer firefighter Henry Sardina passed away suddenly. I got a text from Mayor Marie Galate who wanted to honor the fallen hero.

Henry is survived by his son and fiancé and of course, his brothers and sisters who serve the Hopatcong community as hero first responders. Reading his obituary, it's clear that this man impacted the lives of many, many people in and around the area.

Described as '"larger than life" by friends and colleagues, Henry will be missed by so many people touched by his friendliness, kindness, and dedication to the community.

Captain Henry Sardina - Hopatcong Fire Department (Facebook Page)

Here is the link to his obituary.

We'll keep you posted as we work with the mayor and first responders to raise funds for the family. For now, the family has asked that you consider a donation to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

