NJ Catholic school teacher admits taking perv photos of students

SPARTA — A 41-year-old teacher at a Catholic high school in town has admitted to taking hundreds of “upskirt” videos and photos of female students, as well as having a stash of child pornography.

Michael F. Wagner, of Hopatcong, was a science teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta.

Wagner pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree child endangerment and second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced.

He also taught at Reverend Brown Elementary school, which serves grades Pre-Kindergarten through 4th, Murray confirmed.

In fall 2022, a fellow teacher overheard several 8th grade female students talking about their teacher, Wagner, recording them during class.

Sparta police responded to the school and found “hundreds” of videos and pictures of numerous female students, taken by an electronic device positioned to record the underwear of girls wearing the school’s uniform skirts.

Wagner was arrested about a week after the launch of the investigation.

He must give up his teaching license in New Jersey, as part of his guilty plea.

Wagner was slated to be sentenced on July 26.

