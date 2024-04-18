NJ ex-teacher gets prison for soliciting nudes from 79 young victims
A 37-year-old Morris County man who was an elementary school teacher and helped run a youth soccer club has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.
Steven Brooks, of Morristown, entered his guilty plea one year ago and was sentenced Thursday in Newark federal court.
Brooks had been a fifth grade teacher in Summit and a director of travel for a Livingston Soccer Club when he sent an external computer hard drive out for repair.
In January 2021, law enforcement officers were notified about possible child pornography on the device.
Police then searched Brooks’ hard drive, electronic devices and social media accounts.
They found Brooks had created fake profiles as a female on social media platforms to solicit sexual photos and videos from at least 79 minor victims.
Brooks was featured in two NJTV videos called "Math with Mr. Brooks," which have since been taken down.
In addition to prison, Brooks was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered restitution of $237,000.
With previous reporting by Dan Alexander
