New Jersey shakes for the over 150th time since April earthquake

🔺 The state has felt over 150 aftershocks since the April 4 earthquake

🔺 Wednesday's was one of the strongest aftershocks

🔺 Over 376 people reported feeling it to the USGS

The state experienced yet another aftershock Wednesday morning nearly a month after the strongest earthquake in New Jersey's history shook the state.

The magnitude 2.6 earthquake happened at 7:01 a.m. and was centered 2.6 miles WNW of Gladstone near the Morris County/Somerset County border, according to the US Geological Survey. Reports about the earthquake came mostly from Hunterdon, Somerset and Morris counties with reports as far south as Mercer County.

It was the 150th recorded aftershock since the initial magnitude 4.8 earthquake centered near Whitehouse Station on April 4. Another strong magnitude 2.9 tremor was recorded on Saturday.

Map shows all aftershocks since April 8 Map shows all aftershocks since April 8 (USGS/Canva) loading...

Did you feel it?

While over 376 people reported feeling Wednesday's aftershock to the USGS New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said if you didn't feel it that's normal.

"Anything below a magnitude M3.0 on the Richter scale is barely even worth mentioning. Such quakes are rarely felt by humans. And damage to infrastructure is unlikely," Zarrow said.

Zarrow said Wednesday's aftershock was 158 times smaller than the initial earthquake in early April. And it released almost 2000x less seismic energy.

Aftershock kits

"Aftershock kits" have been deployed in and around the earthquake's epicenter (Hunterdon County) by the U.S. Geological Survey and experts at labs from throughout the country. The temporary seismometers, which are scheduled to be here for months, are taking in any rumblings that may occur in the aftermath of the quake.

Experts will learn more about the frequency of aftershocks, and how energetic they can be. In general, studying aftershocks can provide researchers with vital information about the nature of earthquakes so society can be best prepared for future events.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was used in this report

