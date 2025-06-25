☑️ 6 people were charged in 18 robberies of jewelry and consignment stores in 2024

☑️ They are all residents of the Baltimore/Washington area

☑️ A Cape May jeweler says they were robbed of $300K worth of items

A half dozen people from the Baltimore/Washington area have been charged in connection with 18 robberies of jewelry stores and consignment shops in 2024 New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other Mid-Atlantic states.

The robberies all involved a sledgehammer to break the glass on display cases and steal designer handbags, jewelry and other items in a short amount of time in the middle of the night, according to U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Bolt cutters were sometimes used to cut rope or string used in handbag displays. The items were transported across state lines. Stolen or rented cars were used to make a getaway.

Local, state and federal law enforcement worked with Homeland Security to track the suspects and connect the cases, according to Habba.

Marco Honesty, 28, Richard Francis, 35, Dominique Hayes, 29, Deandre Dudley, 32, Ilon Coles-Melson, 21, and Marcus Gallmon, 21, residents of Washington, D.C., and Maryland, are all charged with conspiracy to sell and receive stolen property that had crossed state lines.

The robberies started in March when three of the suspects stole multiple handbags, jewelry, and clothing from a Cherry Hill consignment shop, feds say. The thefts include two at a consignment shop in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury. One of the Roxbury robberies was part of three in one night in Englewood and Tenafly.

Other robberies were in Branchville, Cape May, Haddonfield, Livingston, Margate Millburn and Watchung.

ALSO READ: Extreme heat buckles part of Route 287 in Morris County

White Chanel handbag from a store in Watchung found in Maryland White Chanel handbag from a store in Watchung found in Maryland (NJ DOJ) loading...

Internet information and DNA evidence cracked the case

The owners of Queen May Jewelry in Cape May estimated thieves got away with $300,000 worth of merchandise. Caroline's Luxuries, the store hit in Haddonfield, is across from the police station.

As the number of robberies grew, investigators were able to cross-reference merchandise to stores that were hit by using information on the vehicles used and photos of the items that were posted on the internet. DNA evidence left at the stores that were robbed was also used.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim, or has information about the theft group or burglaries, is asked to call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or call a local field office.

