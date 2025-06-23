Fourth of July fireworks light up New Jersey skies this year
Get ready for the Fourth of July! 🎇
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.
The Fourth is on a Friday this year.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 27
- Location: North Beach
- Website: atlanticcitynj.com
Margate City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 4
- Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue
- Website: margatehasmore.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 26 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)
- Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street
- Website: fairlawn.org
Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, June 30
- Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave
- Website: lyndhurstnj.org
Maywood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: maywoodnj.com
Oradell, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Memorial Field
- Website: oradell.org
Paramus, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sport Complex
- Website: paramus4thofjuly.com
Ridgewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Veterans Field
- Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ
Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: facebook.com
Evesham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Savich Field
- Website: evesham-nj.org
Medford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
- Location: Freedom Park
- Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org
Mount Holly, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Iron Works Park
- Website: facebook.com
Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Laurel Acres Park
- Website: mountlaurel.com
Southampton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 12 (Rain date: Sunday, July 13)
- Location: Red Lion Recreation Park
- Website: southamptonnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Wiggins Park
- Website: camdencounty.com
Collingswood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
- Website: collingswood.com
Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Cherry Hill High School West
- Website: chnj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ
Cape May, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)
- Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
- Website: capemay.com
Ocean City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: 9th Street Beach
- Website: ocnj.us
Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: 50th Street Beach
- Website: visitsicnj.com
Wildwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ
Millville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Union Lake
- Website: millvillenj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ
Bloomfield/Montclair NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
- Location: Brookdale Park
- Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Foley Field
- Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com
Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, June 30 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)
- Location: Panther Park Field
- Website: cedargrovenj.org
Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Millburn High School
- Website: mshjuly4th.com
Livingston, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Memorial Oval & Park
- Website: livingstonnj.org
Verona, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Location: Liberty Field
- Website: veronanj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ
Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Washington Township High School
- Website: twp.washington.nj.us
Westville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 28
- Location: River Drive
- Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ
Bayonne, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 8)
- Location: DiDomenico-16th Street Park
- Website: bayonnenj.org
Jersey City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson
- Website: visitnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ
East Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website: east-windsor.nj.us
Ewing, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields
- Website: ewingnj.org
Hamilton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 2)
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hamiltonnj.com
Lawrence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: July 2)
- Location: Rider University
- Website: lawrencetwp.com
Trenton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark
- Website: mlbdraftleague.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ
Highland Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)
- Location: Donaldson County Park
- Website: hpboro.com
Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Location: Crossroads South Middle School
- Website: southbrunswicknj.gov
Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 28
- Location: Kennedy Park
- Website: facebook.com
Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks
- Date:
Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
- Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
- Website: perthamboynj.org
Woodbridge, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
- Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
- Website: cityofasburypark.com
Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina
- Website: acrobat.adobe.com
Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Hazlet, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hazlettwp.org
Long Branch, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Oceanfest
- Website: longbranchchamber.org
Manasquan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: Main Beach
- Website: manasquan-nj.gov
Matawan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 39)
- Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive
- Website: matawanborough.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ
Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 27 (Rain date: Saturday, June 28)
- Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
- Website: lhyc.com
Mendham Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Location: Mosle Field
- Website: mendhamtownship.org
Montville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 27
- Location: Montville Township High School
- Website: montville4th.com
Randolph, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869
- Website: randolphnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)
- Location: Barnegat High School
- Website: barnegat.net
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
Lavallette, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 6 (Rain date: Monday, July 7)
- Location: Lavallette Gazebo
- Website: lavalette.org
Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: exit82.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ
Clifton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Location: Clifton Stadium
- Website: cliftonnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ
💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: North Branch Park
- Website: somersetcountyparks.org
Franklin, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)
- Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
- Website: franklintwpnj.org
Montgomery, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 26
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomerynj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ
Augusta, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 28
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Herm Shaw Field
- Website: rosellepark.net
Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 29)
- Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
- Website: facebook.com
Summit, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
- Website: summitcommunityprograms.com
Union, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
- Location: Biertuempfel Park
- Website: uniontownship.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ
Blairstown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Location: North Warren Regional High School
- Website: blairstownrotary.org
