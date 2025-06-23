Fourth of July fireworks light up New Jersey skies this year

Get ready for the Fourth of July! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.
The Fourth is on a Friday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Margate City, NJ fireworks

💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, June 26 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)
  • Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street
  • Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, June 30
  • Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave
  • Website: lyndhurstnj.org

Maywood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: maywoodnj.com

Oradell, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Memorial Field
  • Website: oradell.org

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Veterans Field
  • Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Medford, NJ fireworks

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Iron Works Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

Southampton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 12 (Rain date: Sunday, July 13)
  • Location: Red Lion Recreation Park
  • Website: southamptonnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Camden, NJ fireworks

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4
  • Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
  • Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Cherry Hill High School West
  • Website: chnj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)
  • Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
  • Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4
  • Location: 9th Street Beach
  • Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4
  • Location: 50th Street Beach
  • Website: visitsicnj.com

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Union Lake
  • Website: millvillenj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Bloomfield/Montclair NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
  • Location: Brookdale Park
  • Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com
  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Foley Field
  • Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, June 30 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)
  • Location: Panther Park Field
  • Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4
  • Location: Millburn High School
  • Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Verona, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 2
  • Location: Liberty Field
  • Website: veronanj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Washington Township High School
  • Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Westville, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, June 28
  • Location: River Drive
  • Website: facebook.com

 July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Bayonne, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 8)
  • Location: DiDomenico-16th Street Park
  • Website: bayonnenj.org

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 4
  • Location: Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson
  • Website: visitnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Ewing, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields
  • Website: ewingnj.org

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 2)
  • Location: Veterans Park
  • Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: July 2)
  • Location: Rider University
  • Website: lawrencetwp.com

Trenton, NJ fireworks 

💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)
  • Location: Donaldson County Park
  • Website: hpboro.com

Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 28
  • Location: Kennedy Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
  • Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
  • Website: perthamboynj.org

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
  • Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
  • Website: cityofasburypark.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina
  • Website: acrobat.adobe.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks 

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: Veterans Park
  • Website: hazlettwp.org

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Matawan, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 39)
  • Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive
  • Website: matawanborough.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 27 (Rain date: Saturday, June 28)
  • Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
  • Website: lhyc.com

Mendham Township, NJ fireworks

Montville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 27
  • Location: Montville Township High School
  • Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 12
  • Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869
  • Website: randolphnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)
  • Location: Barnegat High School
  • Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
  • Date: Friday, July 18
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
  • Date: Saturday, July 19
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 6 (Rain date: Monday, July 7)
  • Location: Lavallette Gazebo
  • Website: lavalette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Sunday, July 6
  • Location: Boardwalk
  • Website: exit82.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 7
  • Location: Clifton Stadium
  • Website: cliftonnj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Franklin, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)
  • Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
  • Website: franklintwpnj.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 26
  • Location: Montgomery High School
  • Website: montgomerynj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ 

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Herm Shaw Field
  • Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 29)
  • Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
  • Website: facebook.com

Summit, NJ fireworks 

Union, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
  • Location: Biertuempfel Park
  • Website: uniontownship.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ 

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

