Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Friday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 27

Location: North Beach

Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue

Website: margatehasmore.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 26 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)

Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street

Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, June 30

Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave

Website: lyndhurstnj.org

Maywood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maywoodnj.com

Oradell, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Memorial Field

Website: oradell.org

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sport Complex

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Veterans Field

Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: facebook.com

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Savich Field

Website: evesham-nj.org

Medford, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)

Location: Freedom Park

Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Iron Works Park

Website: facebook.com

Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Laurel Acres Park

Website: mountlaurel.com

Southampton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 12 (Rain date: Sunday, July 13)

Location: Red Lion Recreation Park

Website: southamptonnj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Camden, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Wiggins Park

Website: camdencounty.com

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)

Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Cherry Hill High School West

Website: chnj.gov

💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)

Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.

Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: 9th Street Beach

Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: 50th Street Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Union Lake

Website: millvillenj.gov

💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Bloomfield/Montclair NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)

Location: Brookdale Park

Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Foley Field

Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, June 30 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 1)

Location: Panther Park Field

Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School

Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Memorial Oval & Park

Website: livingstonnj.org

Verona, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 2

Location: Liberty Field

Website: veronanj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain Date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Washington Township High School

Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Westville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 28

Location: River Drive

Website: facebook.com

July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Bayonne, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 8)

Location: DiDomenico-16th Street Park

Website: bayonnenj.org

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson

Website: visitnj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 5

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Ewing, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields

Website: ewingnj.org

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 2)

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 1 (Rain date: July 2)

Location: Rider University

Website: lawrencetwp.com

Trenton, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark

Website: mlbdraftleague.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)

Location: Donaldson County Park

Website: hpboro.com

Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 1

Location: Crossroads South Middle School

Website: southbrunswicknj.gov

Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 28

Location: Kennedy Park

Website: facebook.com

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)

Wednesday, July 2 (Rain date: Thursday, July 3) Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: perthamboynj.org

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us

💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach

Website: cityofasburypark.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina

Website: acrobat.adobe.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 5

Location: Beachfront

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hazlettwp.org

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Oceanfest

Website: longbranchchamber.org

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: Main Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.gov

Matawan, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 39)

Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive

Website: matawanborough.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 27 (Rain date: Saturday, June 28)

Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Mendham Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 1

Location: Mosle Field

Website: mendhamtownship.org

Montville, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 27

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 12

Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869

Website: randolphnj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)

Location: Barnegat High School

Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Date: Friday, July 18

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Date: Saturday, July 19

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 6 (Rain date: Monday, July 7)

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Website: lavalette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 6

Location: Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 7

Location: Clifton Stadium

Website: cliftonnj.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ

💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: North Branch Park

Website: somersetcountyparks.org

Franklin, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 11)

Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Website: franklintwpnj.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 26

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomerynj.gov

💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 28

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Date: Saturday, July 5

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Date: Saturday, July 19

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Herm Shaw Field

Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 28 (Rain date: Sunday, June 29)

Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Website: facebook.com

Summit, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: summitcommunityprograms.com

Union, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Website: blairstownrotary.org