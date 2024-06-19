✅ 3 burglars at a high-end store in Roxbury led police on a chase on Route 10

A high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Route 10 in Morris County brought a violent end to the latest burglary at a high-end handbag store.

Roxbury police responded to a burglary alarm at the Couture Traders store on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury around 5:25 a.m. — the fourth time since March the store was broken into, according to co-owner Dan D'Allessandro. Fifty items were stolen from the store in two minutes on June 11.

Police arrived at the store while the burglars were still there and chased them east on Route 10 into Parsippany, where they crashed into the median at Powder Mill Road.

Three occupants were taken to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries. A fourth suspect ran into the woods, according to a report by TAP into Roxbury.

D'Allessandro told TAP into Roxbury that the thieves entered the store through a second-floor window. Because police arrived so fast they could hold onto all the bags they allegedly took from the store.

A trunk full of stolen bags was found in the car that crashed, a store employee told TAP into Roxbury.

Carroll did not say if the suspects have been charged or if they are connected to the first three burglaries.

