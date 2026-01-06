🚨A man was shot by police after allegedly charging officers while holding a knife

🚨Three bodies were found inside the home on River Road in Piscataway

🚨Multiple officers were hospitalized for evaluation

PISCATAWAY — Three people were found dead inside a Middlesex County home, and a fourth person was fatally shot by police on Monday.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said that Piscataway police went to a home on River Road after receiving a call about a man with a knife around 5:30 p.m. The man charged at officers, who shot him, according to Platkin.

NBC New York reported that police first encountered the man on the porch of the home and then chased him on foot when he fled. Officers shot the man in the street as he walked towards them, refusing orders to stop. The officers tried to use a Taser energy weapon on the man but it was "ineffective," sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Three bodies discovered inside Piscataway home

Once officers were able to get inside the house, three other dead bodies were found. Platkin did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the incident. Law enforcement sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that two of the victims were grandparents.

News 12 reported four or five officers were taken to a hospital for “evaluation” after the incident.

Piscataway police described the incident as a homicide but said there was no danger to the public and the incident appeared to be an isolated incident. Neighbors told CBS New York a "nice normal family" lived at the home.

New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Police Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev called it a "horrific crime."

River Road was closed between Mitchell and Hanson Avenues for nearly 12 hours.

ALSO READ: Firefighter threatened with screwdriver during ocean rescue

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom