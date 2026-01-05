🚨A man pulled a screwdriver on a firefighter saving him off an Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — A man attacked firefighters with a screwdriver as they attempted to rescue him from the cold and rough ocean water on New Year’s Eve.

First responders spotted a man floating in the water but not moving near a jetty off Rhode Island Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Matthew Duffy. As rookie firefighter Dominic Gitto approached Christopher Treadway, 31, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, on a longboard, he pulled out the screwdriver and tried to stab the firefighter.

The firefighter was able to remove the screwdriver and continued the rescue despite Treadway’s “aggressive and erratic behavior," which first responders believed was consistent with a psychiatric episode, according to Duffy.

Police, firefighters subdue suspect

First responders formed a chain and pulled Treadway into shallow water where six police officers entered the water and took Treadway into custody despite his continued resistance. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

“This was an extremely dangerous and unpredictable rescue,” Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said. “Firefighter Gitto was sworn into the Department just a few months ago, and his actions demonstrated courage, professionalism, and personal sacrifice. Our firefighters are trained to handle hazardous situations, including cold-water rescues, and this incident underscores the importance of that training and teamwork.”

Gitto's suit took on water during the operation, exposing him to the frigid ocean temperatures. He was taken to Atlantic City Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia and released a few hours later.

