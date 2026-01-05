🚨Car crashes into the back of the Elizabeth High School auditorium on Monday morning

ELIZABETH — A car crashed into the wall of a Union County high school on Monday morning.

As students were returning to school after the long holiday break, the car jumped the curb on Pearl Street at 8 a.m. and crashed through the brick wall of Elizabeth High School, then entered Dwyer Auditorium, according to city police spokeswoman Ruby Contreas.

The vehicle that crashed through the wall was spotted driving erratically on Bridge Street heading toward the school. It ran a red light at Pearl Street and drove onto school property, according to Contreas.

School operations were not disrupted by the crash, officials said.

Damage inside Dwyer Auditorium

Images from the scene show a smashed windshield and heavy damage to the front of the car.

Another image from RLS Metro Breaking News shows damage to the wall behind the stage of the auditorium. Concrete blocks were knocked out of place, and debris is all over the stage.

The driver was treated at University Hospital for a minor injury. A student with a minor leg injury was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Contreas did not disclose the identity of the driver or whether they were charged.

According to the school website, students arrive at Elizabeth High School at 7:45 a.m.

