FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A New Jersey baseball standout is recovering from a serious car crash on Friday.

Delsea Regional High School graduate Frank Cairone, 18, drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin Township (Atlantic), according to the team.

“Frank is currently being cared for at a hospital in New Jersey with the support of his family,” read a statement from the ballclub. “The Brewers’ thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during his difficult time.”

The pitcher was at Atlantic Medical Center, a family member told NJ.com.

Franklin Township police chief details crash

Franklin Township Police Chief Matthew Decesari told the Daily Voice that Cairone was not at fault in the crash. A car heading south on Fries Mill Road failed to stop for a stop sign around 10:20 p.m. and struck Cairone, according to the chief.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved. Charges against the driver could be filed pending the outcome of an investigation, the chief told the Daily Voice.

The Brewers drafted Cairone as the 68th overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft and spent the late summer at the team's complex in Arizona in anticipation of his major league debut during the 2026 season.

He was named to the 2025 NJ.com All- State Team with 94 strikeouts in 44 innings.

