WEST DEPTFORD — Two tow truck drivers contracted by the state DOT helped rescue two people trapped inside a utility vehicle that went off Route 295 and overturned in a creek Wednesday morning.

Transportation officials say a driver heading north in the center lane near Exit 22 (County Route 631) crashed into the utility truck in the right lane, sending the truck off the highway. It narrowly missed an NJDOT Safety Service patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder before going down an embankment into the Hessian Run Tributary.

Two workers riding in a tow truck for Johnson Specialized Towing of Burlington saw this happen and pulled over to help. They ran down the embankment and into the water to cut the seat belts of the two people inside the vehicle. The patrol drivers helped bring the victims back up the embankment.

The two truck operators were showered with praise from their employer and the NJDOT, which said it is "proud to contract with New Jersey companies who value the safety of others." The tow company said they are “beyond proud” of their “incredible employees who stepped up without hesitation."

"In moments where every second counts, they showed courage, quick thinking, and true compassion. This is more than just a job — this is who they are," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "We see you, we appreciate you, and we are so proud to call you part of our family."

There was a “significant” fuel spill in the Hessian Run Tributary that also needed to be cleaned up, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. The U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection were also involved.

Utility vehicle pulled out of the Hessian Run Tributary along Route 295 in West Deptford Wed., Feb. 26, 2026

