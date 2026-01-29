🚨 Mantua man charged with having sex with a teenage girl more than 10X over 3 years

🚨 A cell phone search warrant escalated the case

🚨 The victim was a friend of the daughter of the couple charged

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The husband of a cheerleading squad president was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl more than 10 times in three years.

Mantua police said Michael Brown, 46, and Valerie Brown, 44, who runs the Harrison Sparks, had already been charged in the case. The charges were upgraded on Wednesday after investigators examined the couple's cell phones.

Michael Brown is now charged with first-degree aggravated sexual while his wife, who is also a coach with the Sparks, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension. Police said that Valerie Brown knew about the assaults but did nothing to stop them.

Map shows location of Mantua Township in Gloucester County Map shows location of Mantua Township in Gloucester County (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Police say abuse began during sleepovers and continued at hotels

The victim was friends with the Brown's daughter, who was also on the cheer squad. The assaults started during sleepovers at the Brown's house when Michael placed his mouth on the girl's chest, according to police.

The assaults continued as Michael Brown took the girl to hotels in Mantua, West Deptford and Woodbury. The girl could not put a number on how many times they were intimate.

Valerie told the teen that sexual conversations with her husband were "just a joke" and that she should erase them from her phone.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to call them at 856-589-0911.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom