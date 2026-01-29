🚨A 74-year-old Berkeley woman was found dead in a Walmart parking lot

TOMS RIVER — A woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a Walmart during the bitter ocld.

The nonprofit Just Believe reported that on Tuesday afternoon, a person was found dead inside a car parked at the store on Route 37. The car ran out of gas, and then the battery died, according to the group that assists the homeless in Ocean County.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer told New Jersey 101.5 that a 74-year-old woman who appeared to be homeless was found in a vehicle. A cause of death has not been determined but it doesn't appear to be suspicious. Toms River police identified her as Linda F. Bocchino, of Berkley. The car was snow-covered and appeared to have not moved in some time.

Just Believe Executive Director Paul Hulse said the group heard about the discovery of the body and helped the woman's family dig the car out of a snow bank where it was parked. They jumped the battery, allowing them to drive the car away. Despite ordinances that prohibit helping the homeless, Hulse said no one who helped the family was ticketed at Walmart.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the NJ Weather Network, which has a reporting station in Toms River, recorded a morning low of 12 and an afternoon high of 27. A stiff breeze kept the wind chill no higher than the teens throughout the day.

Toms River homelessness controversy draws renewed attention

Toms River has received negative attention regarding the municipality's treatment of the homeless. Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen opened a pop-up location at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. It was scheduled to close on Saturday after the township would not grant another extension.

Mayor Dan Rodrick dismissed the pop-up as a “soup kitchen” that was attracting more people struggling with homelessness to Toms River. The local public response, however, was mostly positive. The Library Commission voted Wednesday to extend its stay through April 30, which is the end of Code Blue season.

Between February and November 2025, the Toms River location served 13,500 meals, 78% of them going to people in need.

