MANCHESTER — A bar once named New Jersey's "luckiest bar" was one of two Ocean County businesses significantly damaged by a fire in their shared building on Saturday afternoon on the coldest day of the year.

The fire at Whiting Town Plaza was reported around 2:25 p.m. as smoke poured from Dickey’s Barbeque Pit and Whiting Bar and Spirits, according to Manchester police. Officers evacuated the two businesses along with several others. Dickey's and the bar were determined to be uninhabitable, but the others were not affected.

It was named the New Jersey Lottery's luckiest bar in fall 2018 during the Quick Draw Lucky Bar Challenge.

Temperatures in the single digits and gusty winds created sub-zero wind chills, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Whiting Fire Co. 33 said firefighters had to contend with near-instant freezing of gear, equipment and surfaces.

Inside of Dickie's BBQ after a fire, frozen radio during a fire Sat., Feb. 7, 2026 Inside of Dickie's BBQ after a fire, frozen radio during a fire Sat., Feb. 7, 2026 (Dickey's Barbecue Pit Whiting, NJ (Whiting, NJ)/Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) loading...

Businesses face long closures

An initial investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

The bar said it will be closed "for an extended period of time" due to "extreme water damage."

The owner, Gary Mulligan, told News 12 that his life savings are tied up in the bar and called the situation heartbreaking.

