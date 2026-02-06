🚨A bomb threat call was made to the Lakewood campus of Georgian University

LAKEWOOD — A juvenile was charged with making a bomb threat to a college campus on Thursday.

A call was made to Georgian Court University around 2:45 p.m. claiming there was a bomb in a room in one of the four residence halls on the campus of the private college on Lakewood Avenue, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. He did not disclose which building.

A search of the campus by four law enforcement agencies using bomb-sniffing dogs determined there was no threat by late afternoon.

Juvenile charged

Investigators said the call came from the home of a juvenile living in Hazlet. The juvenile is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terroristic threats and causing a false public alarm.

