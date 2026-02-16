🔥Woman alleges sexual assault by a firefighter during a first meeting at a firehouse

PLUMSTED — A woman says in a new lawsuit that a date at a firehouse turned into a sexual assault.

The firefighter named in the lawsuit has not been charged with a crime. The municipality in Ocean County is also named as a defendant.

The 34-year-old woman says in a lawsuit filed in Superior Court that she met the firefighter online in September and discussed the possibility of "meeting in person to get to know each other." The woman said she did not sleep with people "the first few times" she met someone. If the meeting went well, they could discuss the possibility of a sexual relationship. The woman said she had been raped three times as a teen and once at the age of 4, and boundaries were "extremely important," according to the lawsuit, which was first brought to light by Exit 82 Scanner News.

The firefighter invited the woman to meet at his workplace, Plumsted New Egypt Fire Co., according to the lawsuit.

Two days before their meeting, the woman told Jakob she "had a lot on her mind" and offered a "good hug and maybe more if you feel up to it," according to the lawsuit. She wanted to keep their meeting to just talking.

During their meeting, Jakob excused himself to do "check-ins" and tend to his firehouse duties. While he was gone, the victim stood up to adjust her dress. According to the lawsuit, the firefighter surprised the victim by walking up from behind, kissing her neck and rubbing her behind. The woman repeated that she was there just to get to know him with no physical contact.

New Egypt fire company firetruck New Egypt fire company firetruck (Plumsted Township Fire District #1) loading...

Allegations of sexual assault and abuse of power

According to the lawsuit, the firefighter continued to engage the woman in sexual behavior, including rape. He forced her to pose topless on a firetruck, performed sexual activity with her underwear and tried to block her from leaving the firehouse. The woman was eventually able to leave but was shaken that the firefighter had used his position of power in what she expected to be a safe place.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees. According to the lawsuit, the woman suffered severe emotional distress, anxiety and depression. She also is unable to trust others, making it difficult to get receive therapy.

The firefighter is also a part-time EMT in Toms River.

"These allegations are serious, but they remain allegations. We respect the legal process and the rights of all parties involved and will not speculate on matters that are appropriately handled by investigators and the courts," the union said in its statement.

Plumsted Township Fire District No. 1 did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment on Monday.

The Plumsted Township District contracts with the New Egypt Volunteer Fire Co. for use of their building and volunteer personnel to provide fire protection to both Ocean County communities.

