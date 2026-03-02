🚨Fatal Route 539 crash claims three lives in Ocean County

PLUMSTED — Three people in the same vehicle were killed Sunday after a car collided with them head-on on Route 539.

The victims had been in a Toy

ota Sienna heading south.

A Ford Bronco heading north crossed over the double yellow lines near Pinehurst Road around 11:50 p.m. It hit the Sienna, killing its driver and two passengers, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The three victims were pronounced dead at the fiery scene.

The driver of the Bronco was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and was listed Monday as being seriously injured.

Map shows location of Route 539 and Pinehurst Road in Plumsted

Vehicle fire reported after violent impact

The prosecutor did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash. Officials did not say whether the surviving driver would face any charges.

The crash is the 8th fatal crash of the year in Ocean County and the first on Route 539, according to State Police records.

