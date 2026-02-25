🚨 A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after her SUV plunged from Route 195

🚨 Ava Adam's landed on Route 9 under the highway

🚨 Did snow still on the road from the Blizzard of 2026 play a role in the crash?

HOWELL — An Ocean County woman lost control of her SUV on Route 195 and drove off an overpass onto the highway below.

The 21-year-old resident of the Bayville section of Berkeley was headed east around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when her Hyundai went off the right side of the overpass and fell onto Route 9. Adamo hit a snow bank, a concrete barrier and landed in the right lane.

ALSO READ: Questions swirl after police pursuit kills Edison high school junior

Car after going off Route 195 east in Howell landing on Rotute 9 north in Howell Tues. Feb. 24, 2026 Car after going off Route 195 east in Howell landing on Rotute 9 north in Howell Tues. Feb. 24, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Adamo suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. Postorino did not say if anyone else was in the vehicle or provide other details about the investigation.

The crash happened a day after the Blizzard of 2026.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom