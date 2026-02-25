Terrifying fall: Ocean County driver survives plunge from highway overpass
🚨 A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after her SUV plunged from Route 195
🚨 Ava Adam's landed on Route 9 under the highway
🚨 Did snow still on the road from the Blizzard of 2026 play a role in the crash?
HOWELL — An Ocean County woman lost control of her SUV on Route 195 and drove off an overpass onto the highway below.
The 21-year-old resident of the Bayville section of Berkeley was headed east around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when her Hyundai went off the right side of the overpass and fell onto Route 9. Adamo hit a snow bank, a concrete barrier and landed in the right lane.
Adamo suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. Postorino did not say if anyone else was in the vehicle or provide other details about the investigation.
The crash happened a day after the Blizzard of 2026.
