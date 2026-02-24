❄️ Child trapped for an hour after a snow igloo collapsed

❄️First responders dug through heavy snow to rescue the child

❄️Officials warn snow piles are deadly, especially near plowing operations

LAKEWOOD — An igloo built during the blizzard collapsed, trapping a child for an hour, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

First responders dug through the heavy, wet snow to reach the child. The child was conscious and able to communicate when they were pulled out. The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police were not called to the scene, according to police Chief Gregory Meyer.

Rescuers believe that a plow pushed more snow onto the pile while the child was inside.

Snow piles can be deadly

In January, Brick police issued a warning about tunneling and digging in large piles of snow, as they are very dense, heavy and unstable.

Anyone inside a large pile of snow is invisible to drivers and to snowplow operators.

Snow can be weakened by direct sunlight, which can also lead to collapse.

