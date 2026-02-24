❄️ Nearly 35,000 without power statewide, with Shore communities hit hardest

❄️ Hundreds of NJ schools closed again while state offices open late

❄️ Flights canceled, transit limited as airports and rail lines struggle to rebound

New Jersey continues to recover from the Blizzard of 2026 with thousands still without power and hundreds of schools closed for a second day.

The blizzard, the second biggest snowstorm recorded at Newark Liberty International Airport with 27.1 inches dumped well over a foot of heavy, wet snow across the state whipped by strong, gusty winds. The storm is long gone but its impacts are still being felt on a number of fronts.

State offices, including the MVC, are on a two-hour delayed opening. Dozens of school districts have cancelled class with a few delayed openings as snow removal efforts continue to widen roads and intersections to accommodate walkers and those waiting for the bus.

Fallen trees and wires in Freehold Township Fallen trees and wires in Freehold Township (Joseph Hewes) loading...

Power Outages

About 35,000 homes and businesses are still without power as of 8:45 a.m., mostly along the shore. Crews continue to repair wires brought down by fallen branches, broken utility poles and heavy snow.

⚡Atlantic City Electric: 20,405 customers without power mostly in Atlantic and Cape May counties

⚡JCP&L: 14,602 customers without power mostly in Monmouth & Ocean counties

⚡PSE&G: 60 customers affected.

JCP&L estimates restoration by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for customers in Burlington and Ocean counties; 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Monmouth County and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of its customers. It is making water and ice available to its customers at no cost for pick up at many Acme and Shop Rite locations.

ACE estimates many of its customers will be restored by Wednesday night but some could have to wait until Saturday especially those in heavily damaged areas.

Snow covered car in a Monmouth County driverway Snow covered car in a Monmouth County driverway (Chris Swendeman) loading...

Trains and planes

NJ Transit begins a return to service with buses, light rail and Access Link operating on a regular weekday schedule. Local road conditions could cause delays.

Most rail service including the Northeast Corridor will be on a President’s Day schedule with cross-honoring in effect. The North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and the Atlantic City Line will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Flying in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport continues to be a challenge with nearly 500 cancellations as of 6:45 a.m., according to FlightAware.com. Philadelphia is faring much better with only 44 departures and arrivals canceled.

Snow shovels at the ready in Freehold Township Snow shovels at the ready in Freehold Township (Joseph Hewes) loading...

