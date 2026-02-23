Clean up from Sunday's blizzard means at least one more snow day in many districts.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that while the snow is done falling on Monday, there is still one more worrisome high-tide cycle. Both are expected to crest in the minor flood category along the Jersey Shore. That translates to "the usual spots," which tend to flood after most big storms.

Tuesday will be sunny but cold with high temperatures around 30. As for more snow, a clipper system will bring light snow with up to an inch of accumulation in North Jersey.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom