Maybe he’s been here since, but the last time I heard about Al Roker being in New Jersey it was for the happy occasion of seeing his granddaughter.

The TV personality associated with NBC since 1984 was seen on an NJ Transit train two years ago in January to pay a visit to six-month-old Sky.

Al Roker Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

New Al Roker

Now there’s been a different kind of Al Roker sighting in New Jersey, and no one seems to be able to figure it what it means. Not even Al Roker.

It’s being reported by NJ Monthly that a strange billboard has popped up on Route 17 in Bergen County that says only the following:

Things We All Agree on:

Al Roker

Al Roker TODAY via Youtube Screengrab/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

That’s it. Nothing else.

On Friday, Carson Daly of NBC’s “Today” show said that someone sent in a photo of the billboard, but no one knew what it meant. Daily asked Roker about it, and he said he truly had no clue what it was about.

When Carson Daily asked Al if he had any friends in North Jersey who could have commissioned it, he answered: “I still always love the Tick Tock Diner off Route 3. You have that clock that says ‘eat heavy,’ but other than that…”

“I thought it was nice though because the sentiment is right in this crazy world right now, you’re at the epicenter of calm,” Daly complimented Roker on the air.

In a self-deprecating moment that I appreciate, Roker replied, “That gives you an idea of how bad things are.”

If there is more behind it, some special upcoming project involving Al Roker, he’s playing dumb with a serious poker face. Can you solve this Jersey mystery?