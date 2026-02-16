🚨A brutal brawl outside a Park Ridge steakhouse left one man seriously injured

PARK RIDGE — Two off-duty police officers were charged with assault in a fight outside a steak house in December that left one man seriously injured.

Police were called to The Park Steakhouse on Dec. 6 and found a man on the ground with a serious head injury. He was taken to a hospital and released several days later.

Investigators said Nicholas Dispoto, 31, who works for the Montvale Police Department, delivered the blows that led to the most serious injuries. He then hid in the steakhouse when police arrived, officials said.

Investigators said Park Ridge Officer Jason R. Vradenburg, 29, tried to throw them off the trail of Dispoto by giving false information. He was charged with endangering an injured victim, tampering with public records and hindering apprehension.

Officers suspended

Dispoto, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, obstructing administration of law and hindering apprehension. Martina L. McGee, 29, of Hillsdale, and Thomas M. Schiavone, 59, of St. James City, Florida, were charged with fourth-degree hindering apprehension.

Both officers have been suspended from their respective jobs, according to NorthJersey.com. Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Rampolla said in a statement to Pasack Press that Dispoto's suspension was without pay.

Musella did not disclose what prompted the initial assault.

