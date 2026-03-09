🔴 A 17-year-old was arrested after targeting a man near a Teaneck synagogue, police said.

🔴 The victim said his attackers demanded that he take a side in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

🔴 The victim was struck over 10 times by Orbeez-style pellets during two separate drive-by encounters.

TEANECK — A teenager is charged with a bias crime and assault after demanding that a man walking near a synagogue choose to support Israel or Palestine, according to police.

The 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday night in Teaneck. He's being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Teaneck police said the victim was a 19-year-old local man who was wearing visible religious garments. He was attacked around 6 p.m. Sunday while walking along Ogden Ave. near Congregation Bnai Yeshurun

The victim said a black sedan pulled up next to him during his walk. There were three males in the vehicle. One person in the car asked the Teaneck resident whether he supported Israel or Palestine, police said. The victim said he didn't respond and kept walking.

Gel pellet gun used in drive-by attack

That's when one person in the car shot the victim with an Orbeez-style gel pellet gun, and then the sedan sped off. Later that same evening, the victim was walking in the area when he saw the same car.

One person in the vehicle beckoned the victim to come over. Instead, he took out his cell phone and started recording. As the car headed east on Ogden Ave., a passenger leaned out the window and fired the gel pellet gun again. The victim said he was hit at least 10 times but was not hurt.

Police found several orange gel pellets on the ground in the area around the synagogue. Several New Jersey police departments have cracked down on teens using these spring-loaded or battery-powered pellet guns to cause chaos.

"While often marketed as toys, these devices are capable of causing injury, particularly when fired at the face or exposed skin," said Teaneck police Deputy Chief Seth Kriegel.

Automated license plate readers in the area helped investigators track down the sedan. That night, police stopped the vehicle and arrested the 17-year-old driver. They found one gel pellet gun, a container filled with pellets, and a water gun.

The teenager is charged with second-degree and fourth-degree bias intimidation, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree conspiracy, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

