People, animals at NJ park attacked by teens armed with pellet guns

🔫Teens & young adults have been firing at people inside a Gloucester Township park

🔫Some have been recorded for a videos to post on social media

🔫Orbeez gel guns are legal in NJ as long as they don't look like a 'real' gun

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police have identified five suspects who fired Orbeez gel pellets at people and animals in a park.

Township police say they received "numerous complaints" about teens and young adults shooting the small, colorful, water-absorbing beads inside Veterans Park.

In one case teens were firing from a moving vehicle. Police told 6 ABC Action News reported that ponies in the park giving rides were shot at in another incident.

The suspects identified by police were making a video to post on social media, according to police. A specific challenge was not named in their post.

"GTPD will also be identifying, arresting, and charging suspects who improperly utilized these toy guns to cause fear or panic to our Gloucester Township, New Jersey residents," the department said on its Facebook page.

Legal and realistic-looking

The shootings can be interpreted by some as a real threat and can endanger both the shooter and the public, which could misinterpret an Orbeez gun as a real firearm.

"It is possible an individual may mistake the toy gun as a realistic threat, endangering the safety of your children or others," the police department said. "GTPD will also be identifying, arresting, and charging suspects who improperly utilized these toy guns to cause fear or panic to our Gloucester Township, New Jersey residents."

Orbeez guns are legal for use by all ages in New Jersey as long as they do not look like a real firearm under the state's toy gun guidelines.

