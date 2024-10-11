New Jersey has seen a steady rollout of more legal cannabis dispensaries, edging closer to the mark of 200 businesses licensed to sell adult recreational marijuana.

As of October, there were 175 spots opened, according to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Camden County led the pack with 19 dispensaries that sell recreational, some in addition to medical, as of the fall.

Hudson and Burlington Counties both followed with 16, while Atlantic and Union Counties each had 15 dispensaries open for recreational business.

Another notable change since the first adult recreational sales over two years ago — more edibles have been cleared for NJ dispensary shelves, as an alternative for consumers who do not want to inhale product.

State officials have even reminded users not to overdo edible cannabis, as it can often take one to two hours to feel its effects.

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, closer to 200, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ’s recreational cannabis market sales for the first quarter of 2024 totaled more than $201 million — a 38% increase compared to the same period last year.

Sales from January to March 2023 were generated by 24 licensed dispensaries, whereas that number increased by 96, to a total of 130 licensed dispensaries, in the same time period in 2024.

