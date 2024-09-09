How you can win up to $30,000 with Jersey Cash Codes

Ready to manifest some major money? You could fill up your tank AND your bank when you enter the Jersey Cash Codes to win up to $30,000! Here's what you need to know:

How do you play Jersey Cash Codes?

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to Win Cash. We're hooking you up with 10 Jersey Cash Codes every weekday beginning Monday, September 16, 2024, through Friday, October 11, 2024.

Listen for the codes around 8:20 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., and 5:20 p.m. every weekday.

When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.

How much money could you win?

You have a shot at winning the $30,000 Grand Prize with every code you enter, so make sure you're listening every weekday. You don't want to miss your shot at winning the Grand Prize!

We are also choosing 10 daily winners to receive $100. You read that right — 10 daily winners! Each winner gets $100 in cold, hard cash — and that could be you. Make sure you enter your Jersey Cash Codes below every weekday.

We'll announce the Grand Prize winner on Monday, October 14, 2024, after the contest wraps.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends October 14, 2024. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions here.*

