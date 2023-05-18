New Jersey 101.5 Super Family Fun Day Contest Rules

The New Jersey 101.5 Super Family Fun Day Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (hereinafter: the “Contest Organizers” or sometimes, the “Company”). The Contest runs June 19, 2023 through July 2, 2023 (“Entry Period”). All contest entries must be received before 11:59 pm EST July 2, 2023.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

Contest is open to legal U.S. residents of the NJ 101.5 WKXW terrestrial listening area, as defined by Nielsen, and who are age 18 or older. Employees of Contest Organizers, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of the Contest, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Contest, and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee (collectively "Excluded Individuals"), are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

2. HOW TO PLAY/ENTER:

WKXW will announce three (3) codes each weekday, June 19, 2023 through July 2, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. local time. When the code words are announced, listeners will be directed to go to the free NJ 101.5 app, available in the Apple App Store or Android Marketplace, and enter the code word for their chance to win one (1) of (30) possible contest prizes, each identical to the next, all as defined in Section 5 below.

To constitute a valid entry, the code word must be entered on the free NJ 101.5 app by no later than 11:59 p.m. local time on the same day that corresponding code word was announced on air.

3. TERMS OF ENTRY:

No purchase necessary. Completion of the above steps will enter you into a random drawing for your chance to win a prize, as defined by Section 5 below. Listeners may enter up to three (3) times per day, one entry for each code word announced. No more than thirty (30) entries will be accepted per individual during the Entry Period; however, each entrant is limited to only one (1) Prize each during the Contest, regardless of how many entries they may make. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. Entry/registration does not guarantee a prize.

Irregularities in the entry process will be investigated by Contest Organizers and may result in disqualification. Any decision made by Contest Organizers as a result of any such investigation shall be final.

4. WINNER SELECTION

On Monday July 3, following the conclusion of the Entry Period, Contest Organizers will randomly select a total of thirty (30) names from the collective pool of all eligible entries received via the free NJ 101.5 app during the Entry Period (each a “Potential Winner”). Contest Organizes will contact each Potential Winner via email (using the email they entered on the free NJ 101.5 app with their code word submission) to notify them that their name has been selected. Each Potential Winner will be asked to provide their full name, age, and mailing address, for verification purposes, within a specified time period. If the Potential Winner responds and can verify their information, they will receive one (1) of thirty (30) possible contest Prizes, each identical to the next, all as defined below in Section 5, and be declared a “Winner” of the Contest. If a Potential Winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the Prize will be forfeited and Contest Organizers will select an alternate Potential Winner in his/her place at random from the remaining entries received during the Entry Period. If Contest Organizers select an individual’s name more than once, only the first selection will be counted. In this scenario, Contest Organizers will select an alternative name at random from the remaining entries received until thirty (30) different names have been selected at random as Potential Winners.

5. PRIZE DESCRIPTION:

A total of thirty (30) Four Packs of Casino Pier Ride and Slide Cards will be awarded – one (1) Prize offered per code word announced, one (1) Prize per Winner.

Total retail value of each prize individually is three hundred dollars ($300). Total retail value of all Prizes to be awarded, collectively, is nine thousand dollars ($9,000).

6. PRIZE TERMS:

There is a limit of one (1) Prize per Winner during the Contest. Prizes are also limited to one (1) Prize per household during the Contest.

All Prize claims are subject to verification of the entrant’s eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules. If you are deemed a Prize Winner, but found to be ineligible, you will be disqualified from the Contest and any Prize awarded to you will be forfeited.

Prize are not transferrable and may only be redeemed by the Contest Winner. No cash or other substitution may be made.

A government issued photo ID will be required when claiming the Prize and each Winner must submit proof of eligibility as define in Section 1 above.

Prizes may be collected Monday through Friday between 10am and 4pm at Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC, 109 Walters Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. In the Contest Organizer’s discretion, Contest Winners may be required to receive the Prize via mail or to receive the Prize via another method specified by the Contest Organizer.

7. TECHNICAL ISSUES:

Should a technical problem or other issue (such as, without limitation, computer error, human error or transmitter difficulties) result in a code word airing at the incorrect time, Contest Organizers will have the right not to accept entries associated with such code word. Contest Organizers will not be responsible or liable for any technical problems or other issues, including submission errors, user or non-user related, with the free NJ 101.5 app.

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

The Contest Organizers may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Contest Organizers may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Contest Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Contest Organizer reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Contest Organizer's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

9. USE OF INFORMATION:

By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees that information submitted in connection with the Contest may be used for promotional and marketing purposes, including, without limitation, to provide information to the entrant about products, services, promotions and other content, and in connection with the administration of the Contest.

10. RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (i) waives any and all claims of liability against Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (the “Company”), its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the employees and agents of each (collectively, the “Company Released Parties”), the Contest's sponsors, and their parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Contest Released Parties,” together with the Company Released Parties, the “Released Parties”), for any loss, claim or cause of action or personal injury which may arise out of the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Contest; (b) technical errors related to computers, software applications, mobile devices, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors of any kind in the promotion or administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (f) injury (up to and including death) or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Contest or receipt or use of any prize, including travel, and (ii) agrees to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and does hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with the prize. Each participant further agrees that in the event of any claim, the Released Parties’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Contest, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees. Each participant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

11. CONDUCT AND DECISIONS:

By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company, which are final and binding. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final and binding. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical or technical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, or if for any other reason the Company determines that the Contest cannot be run as planned, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion. ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

12. DISPUTES:

By participating in the Contest, each participant and Potential and/or Contest Winner (collectively, an “entrant”) agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Contest or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Contest Organizers in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

13. TAXES:

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. The Company and Sponsor reserve the right to withhold and deduct taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

14. CONTEST RESULTS:

To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope to Townsquare Media, Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577, ATTN: New Jersey 101.5 “Super Family Fun Day.” Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Contest.

15. UPLOADING MEDIA:

If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc., unconditional license to use such pictures, video or audio without limitation.