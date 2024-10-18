Teens lead Philly cops on chase into NJ, hide under RV

🚨Teens involved in a carjacking led Philadelphia police on a chase into NJ

🚨The teens got out of their SUV in Camden and hid under an RV

🚨After a search the teens were found by Camden police

A high-speed chase that started with a carjacking in Philadelphia on Thursday night ended across the river in Camden.

Video of the chase posted by NBC Philadelphia shows two Philadelphia police vehicles following a dark SUV on Route 76 towards the bridge into New Jersey. The SUV weaved between other vehicles to put some distance between them and police.

Philadelphia police broke off their pursuit once the SUV crossed the Delaware River into New Jersey. The SUV got off Route 76 at the first exit in New Jersey. It continued onto local roads in the Fairview section of Camden, where they abandoned the SUV.

Hiding in Camden

The video shows two people running along the street until they find an RV parked on Merrimac Road and hide underneath it. Several officers searching for them shine flashlights underneath the RV and find the pair.

Camden police spokesman Dan Keashan told New Jersey 101.5 that two teens were being pursued for a carjacking in Philadelphia. They were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm (minor), unlawful taking of a vehicle (x2), obstruction of justice and eluding. They are being held at the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

Philadelphia police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

