💧 Lack of rain prompts Drought Watch in NJ

💧 Extremely dry conditions prompts fire restrictions

💧 What you can and cannot do under these conditions

New Jersey is extremely dry.

A good portion of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

The lack of rain has caused diminished streamflow, and a severe drop in reservoir and groundwater levels.

State Climatologist David Robinson says this prolonged dry spell is likely one for the record books. "With little rain expected for the second half, the potential exists for not only the driest October on record but perhaps the driest of any month," Robinson said.

The severe dry weather has also raised the risk of wildfire to extreme levels.

New Jersey has declared a 'Drought Watch' for the entire state, but what does that mean?

Here's a look at what you can and cannot do under the current declarations, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

What is a “Drought Watch”?

A drought Watch is an administrative designation made by the DEP when drought or other factors begin to adversely affect water supply conditions.

A Watch indicates that conditions are dry but not yet significantly so.

During a drought Watch, the DEP closely monitors drought indicators (including precipitation, stream flows and reservoir and ground water levels, and water demands) and consults with affected water suppliers.

The public is encouraged to practice wise water use in order to preserve supplies.

attachment-ALL OF NEW JERSEY NOW UNDER A DROUGHT WATCH. WATER CONSERVATION IS VOLUNTARY, FOR NOW loading...

Are water restrictions mandatory?

No. Not at this time.

Residents are urged to conserve, and ways you can do that are listed in this article.

In order for statewide water restrictions to become mandatory, several additional steps must be followed.

Local municipalities and the water providers can, however, impose their own restrictions that must be followed under New Jersey law.

READ MORE: No drought relief in sight

What is a “Drought Warning”?

A drought warning represents a non-emergency phase of managing available water supplies during the developing stages of drought, and falls between the Watch and Emergency levels of drought response.

The aim of a Drought Watch is to avert a more serious water shortage that would necessitate declaration of a water emergency and the imposition of mandatory water use restrictions, bans on water use, or other potentially drastic measures.

Under a drought warning, the commissioner of the DEP may order water purveyors to develop alternative sources of water or transfer water between areas of the State with relatively more water to those with less.

While mandatory water use restrictions are not imposed under a Warning, the general public is strongly urged to use water sparingly in affected areas.

NJ DEP NJ DEP loading...

What is a “Water Emergency”?

This is the final level of declaration during a period of prolonged drought in New Jersey.

A water emergency (sometimes called “drought” emergency) can only be declared by the governor.

While drought warning actions focus on increasing or shifting the supply of water, efforts initiated under a water emergency focus on reducing water demands.

During a water emergency, a phased approach to restricting water consumption is typically initiated.

Phase I water use restrictions typically target non-essential, outdoor water use.

While some indirect economic impacts may occur, the first phases of water use restrictions seek to avoid adverse impacts on the economy. Those who deem themselves uniquely impacted by the restrictions can apply for a hardship exemption.

If it rains, do I still need to conserve water?

Yes, when drought conditions are present, a single rain event does not erase weeks or months of below-average precipitation.

In fact, it may take several significant storms or several months of more typical rainfall to reverse a precipitation deficit that developed over a long period of time.

Every effort to conserve water stretches existing supplies and may avert a water emergency and the need to impose mandatory water use restrictions later.

New Jersey Drought Monitor/NJDEP New Jersey Drought Monitor/NJDEP loading...

Are State-imposed mandatory water use restrictions in place at this time?

Mandatory restrictions are not currently in place by the State of New Jersey.

You should, however, check with your water supplier, municipality and county to ensure that no restrictions have been imposed by those entities.

Everyone is encouraged to use water wisely regardless of statewide water supply status.

How would I know if the State did impose mandatory water-use restrictions?

The State of New Jersey may only impose mandatory restrictions following a water emergency declaration by the governor.

Restrictions are imposed through an Administrative Order signed by the DEP commissioner.

When this happens, many agencies of the State coordinate to alert affected municipal/county governments, State and local police, and emergency management officials.

Press releases are issued so that the media can inform the public as quickly as possible.

The Department’s drought web site is also updated with current information and will list the municipalities where State-ordered restrictions may apply.

NJDEP NJDEP loading...

My town has imposed water use restrictions. Do I have to follow these if no State restrictions are in place?

Yes.

The State generally addresses statewide or regional water-supply conditions.

Local conditions, such as water supply infrastructure constraints, water allocation limits, and/or excessive local use, may induce a municipality or water purveyor to impose local water-use restrictions. In these cases, the local municipality or water purveyor should provide related information to affected users.

Several New Jersey municipalities and counties have imposed their own water use restrictions, either on a seasonal or emergency basis, and you must follow them.

In the event the State does impose restrictions, you must follow whichever restrictions are considered more stringent.

Severe fire danger

In addition to urging New Jersey residents to conserve water, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in all coverage areas due to extremely dry conditions.

Nearly all open burning is banned in all areas of the state.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service New Jersey Forest Fire Service loading...

What do the restrictions mean?

All fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless in an elevated prepared fireplace, elevated charcoal grill or stove using electricity or a liquid or gas fuel.

This includes camp fires, fire pits and other open burning directly on the ground.

An elevated prepared fireplace must meet the following criteria:

🔥 Constructed of steel, stone, brick or concrete

🔥 Elevated at least one foot above the ground

🔥 Surrounded by a mineral soil radius no less than ten feet

