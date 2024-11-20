New Jersey's drought situation is getting very dire now with no significant rainfall between August 2024 and Nov. 20, 2024. Fortunately, the weather patterns have finally begun to shift with much-needed precipitation entering the great Garden State. Hopefully, this will be a long-term trend, but only time will tell.

As for our drought situation, one significant rainfall will certainly help, but it won't in any way wipe away the deficit anytime soon. Regardless of where you live across the state, New Jersey will need to see a significantly wetter pattern set up that can help replenish our waterways that have been drying up for three months straight and counting.

One of the most dire spots in the Garden State is the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell. Not only is it a major source of water for so many in Monmouth County, but it's also a hot spot for recreation year-round.

As of Nov. 20, 2024, the Manasquan Reservoir dropped below 50% capacity for the first time in 30 years. There's no other way to look at that other than with shock. And for those who have visited the reservoir in the past, you'll be stunned by how low the water levels have dropped. Some areas that are normally submerged look more like a desert.

I recently took a trip there and couldn't believe how far the water levels have receded. I was literally standing in spots where I should be completely underwater.

Drought at Manasquan Reservoir (11/20/24)

Here's a look at my walk around the reservoir on Nov. 20, starting at the deep end by the dam and working my way up. Trust me, it looks a lot better at the start of this trip than it does toward the end.

