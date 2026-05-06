🔥 A shocking clemency case involving a mother convicted in the deaths of her children is driving a push to curb New Jersey’s pardon power.

⚖️ New legislation would place tougher guardrails on broad clemency grants issued by future governors.

🏛️ Lawmakers say the goal is simple: more transparency, more accountability, and fewer political mercy rulings that outrage victims’ families.

Move to curb governor’s pardon power after Murphy clemency outrage

New Jersey governors hold sweeping power to grant pardons and clemency — often with little public scrutiny and virtually no political consequence.

Now, a state senator from Monmouth County is seeking to change that.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, seeks to tighten restrictions on executive clemency by imposing new standards, including greater transparency, and more oversight on one of the broadest powers held by the governor’s office.

The effort comes in direct response to one of former Gov. Phil Murphy’s most controversial last acts in office: granting clemency to Maria Montalvo, a woman convicted in a horrific case involving the deaths of her children after she locked them in a car and set it on fire.

Maria Montalvo is up for parole after former Gov. Phil Murphy granted her clemency (Governor's Office/NJDOC) Maria Montalvo is up for parole after former Gov. Phil Murphy granted her clemency (Governor's Office/NJDOC) loading...

The decision to pardon Montalvo ignited fierce backlash from the children's father, victims’ advocates and lawmakers alike.

New Jersey pardon reform bill targets broad executive clemency powers

Under the proposed reforms, governors would face stricter procedural requirements before issuing certain pardons or clemency grants, particularly in violent criminal cases.

Gopal said the goal is to restore confidence in a system that many believe has operated too quietly and with too little accountability. He argues New Jersey needs a clemency process that is transparent, deliberate, and respectful of victims and surviving family members.

Murphy never spoke to the family members of the dead children in the Montalvo case.

That is a reasonable standard.

Clemency exists for a reason. It can correct injustices, account for rehabilitation, and offer mercy in extraordinary circumstances.

Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

When I interviewed Gopal on 'Jersey Thing with Eric Scott' he made clear he believed governors should retain the ability to issue pardons, but stressed mercy without guardrails invites abuse.

And when clemency is extended in cases involving horrific violence, the public deserves a full accounting of why.

Murphy’s pardon record was expansive and reeked of political favoritism at times, but few decisions generated more outrage than the Montalvo case.

As I have previously written, this was Murphy’s most indefensible act of clemency.

The backlash this case created underscored a troubling reality: the governor’s pardon power is enormous, and once exercised, there is little recourse — no legislative veto, no judicial review, and often no meaningful public explanation.

That is exactly what Gopal is now trying to address.

Despite Murphy's pardon, Montalvo was still subject to the decision of the parole board. Murphy's clemency only made her eligible for parole. It was denied.

Why New Jersey voters should care about limits on gubernatorial power

This debate is bigger than one pardon.

It is about whether any governor — Republican or Democrat — should wield unchecked authority to erase or reduce criminal punishment in the most serious cases without greater public scrutiny and/or input from the victims' families.

In a state where trust in government is already fragile, reforms that increase transparency are long overdue.

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Gopal's legislation addresses that.

The bill has bi-partisan support. If it passes, it will not eliminate the governor's constitutional authority to grant pardons, but it will allow the public and those impacted by violent crimes to have a voice in the process.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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