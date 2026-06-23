Just in time for summer — NJ’s favorite ice pop is revealed
Is it really summer if you haven’t heard the ice cream truck come down your street?
Hearing that jingle get louder as it comes closer to you is one of the most nostalgic sounds I can think of.
But when that truck is nearing your home, what are you hoping to get? We all have our preferences of popsicles, but do you share your favorite with the rest of New Jersey?
Madonna University took a stroll down memory lane to find the most popular ice pops in each state across the nation, both in terms of flavor and brand.
Using Google Trends search data from the past year, they identified the most searched ice pop brand and the most searched ice pop flavor.
New Jersey’s favorite flavor, I’ll be honest, threw me for a loop.
(I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be a hater. I’m not here to ‘yuck’ anyone’s ‘yum,’ but this was surprising.)
The most popular ice pop flavor in New Jersey is Orange
Orange? Really?
When you’re up against other flavors like cherry, fruit punch, strawberry, or pineapple, how does orange reign supreme? It just seems so plain to me, at least spring for a creamsicle.
That said, I seem to be in the minority holding this opinion because orange was the most searched ice pop flavor overall, taking the crown in 16 states.
While we had a common pick for flavor, the Garden State was fairly unique in our go-to ice pop brand.
New Jersey’s favorite ice pop brand is Popsicle Ice Pops
We were one of two states to choose this brand, so perhaps this is our best kept secret? It was also the most searched for in Michigan.
Whatever ice pop you’re enjoying this summer, stay cool, New Jersey!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.