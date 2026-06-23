Just in time for summer — NJ’s favorite ice pop is revealed

Is it really summer if you haven’t heard the ice cream truck come down your street?

Hearing that jingle get louder as it comes closer to you is one of the most nostalgic sounds I can think of.

But when that truck is nearing your home, what are you hoping to get? We all have our preferences of popsicles, but do you share your favorite with the rest of New Jersey?

Photo by Joseph Sun on Unsplash Photo by Joseph Sun on Unsplash

Madonna University took a stroll down memory lane to find the most popular ice pops in each state across the nation, both in terms of flavor and brand.

Using Google Trends search data from the past year, they identified the most searched ice pop brand and the most searched ice pop flavor.

New Jersey’s favorite flavor, I’ll be honest, threw me for a loop.

(I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be a hater. I’m not here to ‘yuck’ anyone’s ‘yum,’ but this was surprising.)

The most popular ice pop flavor in New Jersey is Orange

Photo by Shunsuke Ono on Unsplash Photo by Shunsuke Ono on Unsplash

Orange? Really?

When you’re up against other flavors like cherry, fruit punch, strawberry, or pineapple, how does orange reign supreme? It just seems so plain to me, at least spring for a creamsicle.

That said, I seem to be in the minority holding this opinion because orange was the most searched ice pop flavor overall, taking the crown in 16 states.

While we had a common pick for flavor, the Garden State was fairly unique in our go-to ice pop brand.

Photo by Elizabeth Brittingham on Unsplash Photo by Elizabeth Brittingham on Unsplash

New Jersey’s favorite ice pop brand is Popsicle Ice Pops

We were one of two states to choose this brand, so perhaps this is our best kept secret? It was also the most searched for in Michigan.

Whatever ice pop you’re enjoying this summer, stay cool, New Jersey!

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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