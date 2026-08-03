There is still plenty of Jersey Shore summer left to visit New Jersey’s best waterfront seafood restaurant. So which is it?

The Best Waterfront Seafood Restaurant In New Jersey

If you are taking your family or friends to a waterfront seafood restaurant this summer, you want to make sure that it’s the best in the state, so we asked New Jersey residents for their advice.

We went to social media to get recommendations from the people who know more about it than anyone else, and they had a lot to say.

Photo by Julian Gojani on Unsplash Photo by Julian Gojani on Unsplash

We got a lot of great suggestions to help you fill up your summer bucket list, so get ready.

The top waterfront seafood restaurants in NJ

Before I reveal the top three votes, I wanted to shout out my personal favorite — The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach. It’s quaint, offers indoor and outdoor waterfront dining and the food is always incredible.

Read More: This is the best steakhouse in NJ

Now on to your list. Here are the three best waterfront seafood restaurants in New Jersey, according to you:

#3 Lobster House, Cape May — This legendary restaurant is the pride of South Jersey and is the go-to for vacationers every summer.

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#2 The Captain’s Inn, Forked River — If you’re looking for an amazing Jersey Shore seafood experience, you’ll find it here every time.

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#1 Bahr’s Landing, Highlands — The first time I went was because it was my grandfather’s favorite place. Great memories, great food and an amazing restaurant.

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There are scores of other great choices throughout the state. Find your favorite, and make your reservations.

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There’s plenty of summer left. Take advantage while you still can.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman