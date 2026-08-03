New Jersey drivers are not fans of the daily commute for good reason. A recent study may explain why.

New Jersey’s Average Commute Time

It happens every day. You get in the car hoping for an eventless trip to work, but the only thing you’re sure of is that the hope will be dashed. The only question is how long it will take to happen.

Some days it’s bad drivers, some days it’s construction, and other days it’s an accident. But it’s always something.

Photo by Roger Victorino on Unsplash Photo by Roger Victorino on Unsplash

If you think your daily commute in the Garden State is the worst in the nation, you don’t know how close you are to the truth.

New Jersey Commute Time Is Among America’s Worst

According to data published at World Population Review, the Garden State is home to the third-worst commute in America.

Read More: Why Is New Jersey A Great State To Live In?

Even though we have a small state with fewer miles to cover, the congested roadways and constant driving obstacles have led to an average commute time of nearly 33 minutes, making New Jersey the home of the third-longest commute time in the country.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

The only states with longer commutes are New York and Maryland, and their times are only longer by a few minutes.

New Jersey Commuter And Level Of Patience Are A Bad Combination

Combine those stats with the fact that we are regularly among the states with the lowest patience levels, and you have the recipe for daily stress.

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There is no solution to the congestion and traffic troubles in New Jersey in the foreseeable future. We don’t usually grin, so we’ll just have to bear it.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson