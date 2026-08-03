The latest data on New Jersey’s high commute time
New Jersey drivers are not fans of the daily commute for good reason. A recent study may explain why.
New Jersey’s Average Commute Time
It happens every day. You get in the car hoping for an eventless trip to work, but the only thing you’re sure of is that the hope will be dashed. The only question is how long it will take to happen.
Some days it’s bad drivers, some days it’s construction, and other days it’s an accident. But it’s always something.
If you think your daily commute in the Garden State is the worst in the nation, you don’t know how close you are to the truth.
New Jersey Commute Time Is Among America’s Worst
According to data published at World Population Review, the Garden State is home to the third-worst commute in America.
Read More: Why Is New Jersey A Great State To Live In?
Even though we have a small state with fewer miles to cover, the congested roadways and constant driving obstacles have led to an average commute time of nearly 33 minutes, making New Jersey the home of the third-longest commute time in the country.
The only states with longer commutes are New York and Maryland, and their times are only longer by a few minutes.
New Jersey Commuter And Level Of Patience Are A Bad Combination
Combine those stats with the fact that we are regularly among the states with the lowest patience levels, and you have the recipe for daily stress.
There is no solution to the congestion and traffic troubles in New Jersey in the foreseeable future. We don’t usually grin, so we’ll just have to bear it.
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