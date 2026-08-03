Where To Play Mini Golf In New Jersey

Miniature golf is a summertime favorite. There's nothing quite like putting your way through each hole to see how close you can get to par or if anyone in your group can score a hole-in-one.

Whether you're aiming through the spinning windmill or trying to make it past the lighthouse, every course has its own unique challenges, and New Jersey has so many fun places to play!

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Indoor And Outdoor Mini Golf Options Across New Jersey

After spending the day at the beach in Ocean City, Avalon or Sea Isle City, you can end the day with a round of miniature golf at Pirate Island Golf or Castaway Cove Mini Golf in Point Pleasant Beach.

If the weather doesn't cooperate, head indoors for some glow-in-the-dark fun at Monster Mini Golf with locations in Cherry Hill, Paramus, Edison, Fairfield and Eatontown.

Other great options include Skyline Mini Golf in Woodbridge, Jersey Devil Golf and Fun Center in Hammonton and Jurassic Golf Adventure in North Wildwood, to name a few.

One course I recently visited was an adorable miniature golf course on Route 73 South in Voorhees called Pleasant Valley.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

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It's a lovely course with such charming scenery and a sweet atmosphere. It was the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon!

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Open since 1972, Pleasant Valley has been creating family memories for generations. We loved it and can't wait to go back!

It offered just the right challenge to keep every hole entertaining!

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There really is no shortage of fun when it comes to miniature golf courses in New Jersey! Just grab a putter and ball, and get ready to create some fun summer memories.

NJ's best kept secret — Golden Pheasant Golf Course Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Neshanic Valley Golf Course is one of New Jersey's best Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark