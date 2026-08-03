One of New Jersey’s best summer food festivals is back this weekend

One of New Jersey’s best summer food festivals is back this weekend

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

YUM! There's nothing sweeter than fresh Jersey corn.

It's in full season right now, and so are those delicious Jersey tomatoes! This is my favorite time of year, with farm stands all over New Jersey packed with fresh local produce.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

And there's no better way to celebrate than at the Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival in Hunterdon County! It's a local tradition people look forward to every year, with the community coming together to support all the amazing farms, breweries, and its people. As the excitement continues to grow, the countdown is almost over!

"Almost here!!"

"So excited!!"

"It's going to be so great!!!"

Photo by Wouter Supardi Salari on Unsplash
Photo by Wouter Supardi Salari on Unsplash

Read More: A sweet summer NJ spot known for incredible homemade pies

What To Expect At Flemington's Corn, Tomatoes, and Beer Festival

You can enjoy live DJs and musical performances, browse and shop from more than 130 vendors, and indulge in sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, craft beer and so much more!

There will also be more than 20 food trucks. Parking will be available in county lots, with a free shuttle service running all day, making it easy to get to all the fun!

Flemington's Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival is back this weekend

The Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8, on Main Street. The rain date is Aug. 22. The event is free for all ages.


View this profile on Instagram

Corn, Tomato & Beer Fest of Flemington (@corntomatobeerfest) • Instagram photos and videos

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule

Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey

Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State.
Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.”

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State

Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM