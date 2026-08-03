One of New Jersey’s best summer food festivals is back this weekend
YUM! There's nothing sweeter than fresh Jersey corn.
It's in full season right now, and so are those delicious Jersey tomatoes! This is my favorite time of year, with farm stands all over New Jersey packed with fresh local produce.
And there's no better way to celebrate than at the Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival in Hunterdon County! It's a local tradition people look forward to every year, with the community coming together to support all the amazing farms, breweries, and its people. As the excitement continues to grow, the countdown is almost over!
"Almost here!!"
"So excited!!"
"It's going to be so great!!!"
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What To Expect At Flemington's Corn, Tomatoes, and Beer Festival
You can enjoy live DJs and musical performances, browse and shop from more than 130 vendors, and indulge in sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, craft beer and so much more!
There will also be more than 20 food trucks. Parking will be available in county lots, with a free shuttle service running all day, making it easy to get to all the fun!
Flemington's Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival is back this weekend
The Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 8, on Main Street. The rain date is Aug. 22. The event is free for all ages.
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