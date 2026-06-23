🚔 A 74-year-old Point Pleasant Borough man admitted possessing child sexual abuse material after investigators traced online uploads to his home.

💻 Detectives seized electronic devices and reportedly found more than 1,000 files containing child sexual abuse material during a forensic examination.

⚖️ The Ocean County man faces up to 10 years in prison, lifetime parole supervision, and Megan’s Law registration at sentencing in August.

POINT PLEASANT — An elderly Ocean County man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The man, James Vavra, 74, of Point Pleasant Borough, admitted in court to possession of child sexual abuse material, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

Cyber tip sparks Ocean County child pornography investigation

The investigation began when the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material to the internet.

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An IP address associated with a Borough residence was identified as the location from which the individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material from the internet, Billhimer said.

That individual was identified as Vavra.

More than 1,000 child sexual abuse files found on electronic devices

On October 23, 2025, detectives executed a search warrant on Vavra’s home, where several electronic devices were seized. A forensic examination of those devices led to the discovery of more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material.

Vavra was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was later released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Point Pleasant man faces prison and Megan’s Law registration

On June 18, 2026, Vavra pleaded guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan.

Vavra faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 28, 2026. He would also be subject to parole supervision for life, and be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

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