🏥 A new $225 million cancer center has opened in Livingston, bringing world-class cancer treatment, clinical trials, and specialists to North Jersey patients.

🎗️ The five-story Melchiorre Cancer Center means many New Jersey residents can now access National Cancer Institute-designated care without traveling out of state.

💙 The facility features advanced therapies, private infusion rooms, wellness programs, nutrition services, holistic treatments, and a rooftop healing space.

LIVINGSTON — A new state-of-the-art cancer center just opened in North Jersey.

On Monday, June 22, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, unveiled the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Named in recognition of the Melchiorre family’s commitment to advancing cancer care in New Jersey, the five-story, 137,000-square-foot, $225 million, state-of-the-art outpatient facility will serve as the northern destination for oncology services for the health system.

Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube) Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube)

New $225 million cancer center expands cancer care in North Jersey

It offers advanced treatments, leading specialists, innovative clinical trials, and comprehensive support services, and the best part is that patients won’t have to leave the state for this world-class cancer care.

“One of the most important things that we, as a health system, can do is to meet our patients where they are at the time they need us most. For those across North Jersey who are taking on one of the toughest fights of their life, their fight against cancer, the trip for the best available, National Cancer Institute-designated care no longer requires a drive across a bridge or through a tunnel. It will be right here, around the corner,” said RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Mark E. Manigan.

Patients can access cutting-edge cancer treatments and clinical trials

The opening of the Melchiorre Cancer Center comes just one day before the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, the state’s first and freestanding cancer hospital, and one of only 13 freestanding cancer hospitals in the nation.

Patients at Melchiorre will have more access to groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials.

Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube) Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube)

Inside the Melchiorre Cancer Center's advanced patient amenities

The cancer center includes 52 exam rooms, 40 private infusion rooms, seven short stay treatment spaces, 6 extended stay treatment spaces, radiation oncology treatment and specialty machine, a radiology suite, a clinical pharmacy and retail pharmacy, dedicated areas for psychosocial programs, a patient wellness center featuring exercise, yoga, and music programs, a teaching kitchen focused on nutrition, a wig and prosthetic fitting studio, holistic medicine, including art therapy and Reiki, and a calming rooftop terrace.

Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube) Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (Screenshot via YouTube)

Keeping world-class cancer care close to home in New Jersey

“Healthcare is such an important part of people’s lives, and we are incredibly proud to be part of a project that will make such a meaningful difference,” said Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre.

To learn more about the Melchiorre Cancer Center, visit here.

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