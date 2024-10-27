Major wildfire burns as NJ on track to have its driest month ever

🔥 Wildfire grows in North Jersey

LIVINGSTON — A major wildfire in Essex County has consumed 140 acres of land amid one of the driest months in New Jersey's history.

Dubbed the Industrial Wildfire, it broke out Saturday afternoon in Livingston near Route 10 and Eisenhower Parkway. It was 60% contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fire is expected to grow to 190 acres before it is fully contained, according to the State Forest Fire Service.

Ten structures are threatened — down from 48 at the outset of the fire.

Firefighters are battling the blaze with help from a helicopter that can drop 350 gallons of water on the flames.

NJ fire restrictions remain in place

Nearly one-third of New Jersey is in severe drought as of the latest update Thursday from the State Drought Monitor. And 70% of the state is in a moderate drought.

New Jersey is especially dry right now and fire restrictions remain in place. Fire danger is considered extreme for 15 of the state's 21 counties.

With the high risk of fires, there are Stage 3 restrictions in effect for all of New Jersey.

Charcoal fires and most other fires are banned. The only fires allowed are those in an elevated stove that use propane, gas, natural gas, or electricity.

New Jersey's dry October

This month is on track to go down as the driest month in New Jersey's history.

According to State Climatologist Dave Robinson, September 2024 went down as the state's third driest September on record going back 130 years. And October 2024 is even drier.

There has been no significant rain throughout New Jersey this month. And many parts of the state have seen zero rainfall.

According to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, it's likely that New Jersey will stay dry through the end of October and maybe even longer.

That puts New Jersey on track to beat its driest month on record: October 1963.

