NEWARK — Two dozen people have been arrested in connection with a drug gang that terrorized hundreds of tenants at public housing buildings in North Jersey, according to federal authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 18 arrests on Tuesday and another was arrested on Wednesday, according to Homeland Security Investigations Newark. Four wanted individuals remain at large.

The drug ring was run by the Sex, Money, Murder gang — a local sect of the Bloods that has been linked to other criminal operations throughout New Jersey.

According to U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, they trafficked fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine through the housing complex.

“For far too long, the Bloods have overtaken the Bradley Court Housing Complex — turning its courtyards and residential buildings into a hub for pumping deadly fentanyl into the city of Newark, while endangering the lives of the citizens who call this community home," Habba said.

Bradley Court Housing Complex A few of the ten buildings at the Bradley Court Housing Complex in Newark (Google Maps) loading...

Tenants live in fear at Newark public housing complex

The sprawling operation had control over the entire Bradley Court Public Housing Complex on North Munn Avenue in Newark, authorities said.

Its residents, who lived in ten three-story buildings across the complex, were in constant fear of gang-related violence for years.

The situation was so bad that the people who lived there started a petition in May 2022 to close the Bradley Court complex. It received nearly 400 signatures.

According to the petition, tenants regularly had to deal with theft, gunshots, and human feces on front lawns.

"The homeowners in this community are tired of being preyed upon and victimized by theft and unsafe conditions. We often cannot let our children play outside in the front or back yards alone," it said.

Bradley Court Public Housing Complex A sign for childcare at the Bradley Court Public Housing Complex (Google Maps) loading...

Two dozen people charged in open-air Newark drug market

Federal prosecutors said 24 people have been charged in connection with the Bradley Court Housing Complex drug ring.

Authorities said 23 people, all from Essex County, are charged with drug distribution, including:

🔴 Shamon Freshley, a/k/a “Hitta,” 26,

🔴 Orlando Pizarro, a/k/a “Lando,” 26,

🔴 Zakir Jefferson, a/k/a “Gu,” a/k/a “Tank,” 26,

🔴 Quayyon Johnson, a/k/a “Weeze,” 22,

🔴 Melvin Faines, a/k/a “Spaz,” 34,

🔴 Afrika Islam, a/k/a “Sexx,” 29,

🔴 Shaheem Webb, a/k/a “YC,” 23,

🔴 Eustace Weeks, a/k/a “Juxx,” 26,

🔴 Ali Baker, a/k/a “Surf,” 34,

🔴 Jose Ward, a/k/a “Hec,” 22,

🔴 Brandon Sneed, a/k/a “Pops,” 31,

🔴 Eric Banks, a/k/a “Lil Maneskii,” 19,

🔴 Tauheed Carney, a/k/a “Bmunn,” 21,

🔴 Tykee Stokes, a/k/a “Big,” 32,

🔴 Shafeek Barker, a/k/a “Sha,” 28,

🔴 Ibn Perry, a/k/a “Loop,” 38,

🔴 Alvin Jones, a/k/a “Lucky,” 41,

🔴 Kirk Mansook, a/k/a “Crow,” 39,

🔴 Tyjanique Green, a/k/a “Ski,” 24,

🔴 Jubar Hughes, a/k/a “Dudu,” 27,

🔴 Daisean Williams, a/k/a “Khaos,” 22,

🔴 Jason Wardlaw, a/k/a “Jayr,” 30, and

🔴 Rana James a/k/a “Pooh,” 28,

Sebastian Pierrecent, a/k/a “Sosa,” 21, along with Johnson and Carney, are also charged with possession of a machinegun in connection with a June 17 shootout with a rival gang, authorities said.

Shamon Freshley Shamon Freshley is charged in connection with a drug ring at the Bradley Court Housing Complex (Newark police) loading...

Authorities said the gang members conducted their business through mobile apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

They also released music videos and songs to intimidate rival gangs and witnesses, authorities said.

Second drug trafficking ring bust in Newark in 2025

It's the second time this year that more than 20 people have been arrested in connection with a drug operation that took over a neighborhood in Newark.

In April, the Attorney General's Office announced the arrests of 26 people who authorities say terrorized a section of North 9th Street.

Officials say that the drug ring was also run by a sect of the Bloods.

