🔴 Gregg Page pleads guilty to shooting two women near the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

🔴 Prosecutors say they will recommend a 50-year prison sentence.

🔴 Carley Elbert was tragically killed, while Kamille Stewart survived a life-altering headshot

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man has confessed to shooting two women in the head, killing one and leaving the other critically injured.

Gregg Page, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree certain person not to possess a firearm. He entered the plea on Monday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He was the last holdout among three men, including two brothers, who were involved in the 2024 shooting near the Flagship Resort in Atlantic City. Ryan and Ramir Schenck both admitted to helping Page flee the scene and pleaded guilty to third-degree hindering an investigation.

Gregg Page, at center, and Ryan Schenck, at left, and Ramir Ryan Schenck, at right. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Philadelphia Police) Gregg Page, at center, and Ryan Schenck, at left, and Ramir Ryan Schenck, at right. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Philadelphia Police) loading...

Details of the 2024 Atlantic City Boardwalk shooting

Both victims were women from New Jersey and were shot before dawn on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Carley Elbert, 32, of Sewell, was dead at the scene near the jetty at the corner of North Main Ave. and the Boardwalk. Kamille Stewart, of Pleasantville, was rushed to the hospital and survived. Now 31, Stewart still suffers from the impacts of the bullet she took to the head.

As part of Page's plea, prosecutors will ask a judge to sentence him to 50 years in state prison. If the judge grants their request, the sentence will be subject to the No Early Release Act, which would require Page to serve 42.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

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Carley Elbert was killed in a predawn shooting at the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Aug. 1, 2024. (Carley Elbert via Facebook/Egizi Funeral Home) Carley Elbert was killed in a predawn shooting at the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Aug. 1, 2024. (Carley Elbert via Facebook/Egizi Funeral Home) loading...

Remembering Carley Elbert

According to her obituary, Elbert was "loving, caring, and family-oriented." The death of her brother sparked a passion to help others, especially those struggling with drug addiction. Of her immediate family, Elbert was survived only by her mother.

Elbert had long fought Mast Cell Disease, but she had been "thriving" and healthy leading up to the homicide. She was also an aspiring actress and had an IMDB acting credit for a short film. Her other passion was rap; she went by the name “CarleyWitaC” on several of her social media pages.

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