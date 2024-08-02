2 women shot, one dead, along the Atlantic City boardwalk

🚨Police were called to the Atlantic City boardwalk near Flagship Resort

🚨Two women were found shot in the head

🚨A Philadephia man was charged with murder

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was charged with murder after two women were found shot in the head along the boardwalk before sunrise Thursday morning.

Police were called to the boardwalk in front of the Flagship Resort around 4:40 a.m. where two women were found on a jetty, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds. One of the women, Carley Elbert, 32, from the Sewell section of Mantua and Washington Townships, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman, Kamille Stewart, 29, from Pleasantville, was conscious and taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Map shows location of Flagship Hotel in Atlantic City Map shows location of Flagship Hotel in Atlantic City (Canva) loading...

Arrests made in Philadelphia

Gregg Page, 34, of Philadelphia, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, both brothers from Philadelphia, were charged with hindering apprehension. All three are being held in a Philadelphia jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Reynolds did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the relationships between the victims and those charged.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips.

